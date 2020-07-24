Sonia hopes to gain power in Telangana in 2023 , Claims PV Narasimha Rao’s legacy

By | Published: 5:05 pm

Hyderabad: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has predicted that the party would win 2023 elections in Telangana and form government working in the spirit of former Prime Minister and son of the soil PV Narasimha Rao. She was speaking while participating in the birth centenary celebrations of Narasimha Rao through video conference here on Friday.

“PV Narasimha Rao is a Congress man and will be a cause of pride for us. The party will celebrate his centenary all through the year and we also welcome anyone else who want to celebrate the life of a great reformer,” she said. She added that the party will strive hard in the spirit of the former Prime Minister to gain power in Telangana by winning 2023 elections.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh described PV Narasimha Rao as a person who has brought economic reforms in the country and as a Prime Minister who has taken bold decision when the country was in crisis. He said that Narasimha Rao’s decisions have put the nation on a strong financial pedestal. Recalling his association with Narasimha Rao, Singh said that he is proud to present budget in the Parliament as a cabinet colleague of Narasimha Rao. Former Home Minister Chidambaram, said that Narasimha Rao has encouraged him in politics and played an important in grooming him from a Youth Congress leader to an MP.

Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao

Earlier, TPCC Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that it was the Congress that demanded award of Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao during the days of combined Andhra Pradesh. He recalled Narasimha Rao as an able leader who grew from a party worker from Vangara village to the stature of Prime Minister of the one of the largest democracies in the world. “Narasimha Rao has been a Congress man all through his life. The union budget presented on July 24 , 1991 laid foundation for economic reforms that eventually changed the country,” he said.

CLP Leader Bhatti Vikramarka, celebrations committee chairperson J Geetha Reddy, honourary chairman V Hanumantha Rao, Narasimha Rao’s brother Manohar Rao, senior leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Shabbir Ali, Chinna Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Dasoju Sravan,Anil Yadav, Mallu Ravi, Rudraraju, Venugopal and CJ Srinivas also participated in the programme.

