Sonia sets hearts aflutter

By | Published: 8:16 pm

Sonia Mann, who appeared in many Punjabi music videos, later stepped into the film industry. This Punjabi kudi who doesn’t believe in language barriers has already worked in Punjabi, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam film industries.

Sonia made her debut in the Malayalam movie Teens in 2013. In the same year, Sonia starred in her first Punjabi movie, Haani. The movie was critically and commercially successful. Her debut movie in Bollywood saw her star alongside Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Kapoor in Kahin Hai Mera Pyar in 2014.

Sonia’s other well-known movies include her Telugu debut Dhee Ante Dhee, 25 Kille and Motor Mitraan Di. In 2017, she starred in her second Telugu movie, Dr. Chakravarthy. Currently, the cute Punjabi girl is gearing up to treat her fans with her upcoming Bollywood film Happy Hardy and Heer produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand, starring Himesh Reshammiya in a double role for the first time and Sonia as the leading lady.If her hot photographs from the latest photo shoot is anything to go by, she’s making heads turn besides setting many a heart aflutter.