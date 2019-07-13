‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ executive producer opens up about film’s release date shift

By | Published: 5:21 pm

Washington D.C: Following the backlash over the titular character’s look, the makers of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ opened up about redesigning the character and the delay in the film’s release.

Film’s executive producer, Tim Miller, shared that after they received a poor response from fans post the trailer release, they are rethinking to make the character look better.

“This is a franchise, and it has to be great,” Miller told Variety.

“Look, I was with fans and so was Jeff Fowler (director). When the s-t hit the fan, I went over there and said, ‘The most important thing to do, man, is say, ‘I f-ked up’,” he added.

He added, “Jeff had already sent a tweet out an hour before I got there. He’s a good man. It was exactly the right way to handle that. The fans have a voice in this too. There’s a right way to listen.”

After the trailer of the film came out in May, there was a huge outcry over the character’s looks, post which the director shifted the release date of the film to February 14, 2020. It was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres in November this year.

When asked about how he felt about the shift in the release date, Miller said, “I think the fans will be pleased.” Miller’s statement refers to the tweet that Fowler wrote acknowledging fans’ dislike of the lead character.

“Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right,” he tweeted.

The film stars actor-comedian Jim Carrey as the villain with Ben Schwartz giving his voice to Sonic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot of the film revolves around the journey of Sonic and James Marsden as they try to defeat Sonic’s arch-nemesis, Dr Robotnik.