SonicWall to expand India operations

Published: 12:08 am 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: US-based SonicWall, which sells a range of internet appliances primarily directed at content control and network security, is planning to expand its operations both in Bengaluru as well as spread its presence in major IT hubs in India such as Hyderabad and Pune. Talks are in progress to identify ideal locations.

SonicWall, which has a 600-member team now at Bengaluru, plans to expand this number to 700 soon. Besides expanding base in Bengaluru, new R&D, technology support, sales and experience centres will be added in near future. The company is growing above the industry average of 10-12 per cent year-on-year.

Debasish Mukherjee, country director, SonicWall India & SAARC, told Telangana Today, “South India is the biggest market for us. And Hyderabad accounts for 50 per cent of our market in south. The city is a crucial market for us. We see potential to grow in Hyderabad as we have clientele across sectors such as the government, healthcare and other core sectors.”

“In India, the business growth is primarily coming from the government and large enterprises. The customer base is growing year-on-year. Every year, we are selling at least 1,000 devices across sectors. Wherever data is sensitive, there is demand. Healthcare, government, education, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) are going to be key sectors for us. We are providing a gamut of solutions to enterprises in easy to use form,” he informed.

The company which has been serving enterprises and governments in the B2B space is talking to telcos to enter into B2C space, particularly in securing homes where automation is growing.

The company is increasingly deploying artificial intelligence and machine learning in the solutions it offers. The company has been providing perimeter and email security and remote mobility solutions.

SonicWall has been fighting the cybercriminals for over 27 years defending small and medium businesses, enterprises and government agencies worldwide. Backed by research from SonicWall Capture Labs, its real-time breach detection and prevention solutions secure more than a million networks and their emails, applications and data in over 215 countries and territories.

Cyber Threat Report

In its mid-year update of the 2019 SonicWall Cyber Threat Report, based on real-world data from more than 1 million international security sensors in over 200 countries, the company reveals that while the overall global markets saw a reduction in malware attacks, India saw a 25 per cent increase in attacks compared to the previous year.

While India registered a decline of 62 per cent reported cases of ransomware volume through the first six months of 2019, SonicWall has registered 2.4 million encrypted attacks, almost eclipsing the 2018 full-year total in half the time. This marks a 76 per cent year-to-date increase.

So far in 2019, the multi-engine SonicWall Capture Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) cloud sandbox has exposed 1,94,171 new malware variants -a pace of 1,078 new variant discoveries each day of the year. This also marks a rapid year-to-date increase of 45 per cent compared to 2018. Included with Capture ATP, SonicWall Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection (RDTMITM), unveiled 74,360 never-before-seen malware variants during the first half of the year.

