Soniks Consulting to launch Webkonf Meetings

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:02 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad based startup Soniks Consulting is set to unveil “Webkonf Meetings”, a web video conferencing and screen sharing platform next week, according to Rama Narayana Reddy Malay, its Chief Executive Officer.

The platform joins the ranks of web conference platforms such as Zoom, GoToMeeting, RingCentral Video, TeamViewer, Skype, Join.me, Google Hangouts, Adobe Connect, CiscoWebex, Amazon Chime, Event Centre.

The beta version of the product is well received. Currently, it is under testing extensively and will be ready to be rolled out next week, Malay said.

Malay described “Webkonf Meetings” as a futuristic product and is developed as an outcome of lockdown research by the Startup located at Cyber Towers. “What started as an effort to create a web platform during the lockdown has resulted in a product,” he said.

Web conferencing software allows participants to conduct or attend meetings via the internet.

Webkonf Meetings enables remote meetings based on VoIP, video conferencing, instant messaging, file and screen sharing. The platform provides an easy method to host a conference call and the meetings can be recorded. It has whiteboard capabilities, instant messaging, collaborative document editing and other features, he explained.

Safety, security and privacy have been primary concerns while building the product, he said. “Our data centre is in India. We do not store voice, video, chat data on servers,” he said.

“We have invested a substantial amount of sum in building a robust product over 30 days. Soniks Consulting initiated to show the strength of Indian startups globally,” he said.

Currently, not many Indian companies are into audio, video, web conferencing solutions or products. Among the top ten solution providers, none is from India. The web conferencing business has been growing exponentially in the last 3 to 4 weeks. Webkonf Meetings would like to capture the emerging market, he said.

There is no need for installing any software on laptops or desktops. The users can simply access WebKonf URL from the browser and get into meetings or conferences. It is secured with a passcode and secure code. It is Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) enabled- a standard security technology for establishing an encrypted link between web server (website) and a browser.

Initially, it available for free use for first three months. After the initial free trial, free and paid plans will be announced. While audio conferencing will remain free, video conferencing will be limited to paid plans, he said. The platform is designed to meet the demand of 100 to 1000 people and can be scaled up even further. Both audio and video output will be of HD quality.

Each meeting will have a personal meeting ID as is the prevailing practice. The global web conferencing market size last year was $2.5 billion and is expected to be $ 5 billion by 2025. Indian market share is expected to be $ 500-750 million by 2025.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .