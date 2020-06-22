Sonu Nigam’s short film ‘Spotless’ about an acid attack survivor

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Mumbai: Singer-actor Sonu Nigam says his short film “Spotless”, which traces the indomitable spirit of an acid attack survivor, is important. He will be soon presenting it on his YouTube channel.

“Spotless” had earlier travelled to film festivals like CKF International Film Festival, International Short Film Festival of India and Buddha International Film Festival.

The Saurabh M. Pandey directorial stars Shweta Rohira along with Sonu.

“‘Spotless’ is an important film because of its sensitive portrayal of a very important issue which unfortunately we as a country still grapple with regularly. We want people to realise what an acid attack can do to a person physically and mentally, so as to hinder anyone who even thinks of attempting this. If this movie can, in any which way, make a difference for the better, I think we’d have achieved our goal,” said Sonu.

The story revolves around a young couple who battle circumstances to come to terms with an incident that shook their world. It throws light on factors like family support and strong will, which are imperative in such unfortunate situations.

Interestingly, Sonu always felt a deep sense of compassion towards acid victims after he had heard of a sound engineer’s daughter falling prey to this heinous crime. The perpetrator is still unpunished. When Pandey approached him for the role, Sonu agreed because he liked the script and was moved by the message of the film.

The film will be available on Sonu’s YouTube channel on June 25.