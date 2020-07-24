Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh to help old woman performing martial arts on streets

By | Published: 5:35 pm

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities Sonu Sood and Riteish Deshmukh were stunned on seeing a viral video of an elderly woman performing martial arts for a living.

In the clip, the woman, clad in a purple saree, juggles bamboo sticks. Reportedly, the woman is from Pune and has been performing on the streets to feed her family.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Riteish lauded the women, asking netizens to help him with her contact details.

“Warrior Aaji Maa…Can someone please get me the contact details of her,” he tweeted.

Warrior Aaaji Maa…Can someone please get me the contact details of her … pic.twitter.com/yO3MX9w2nw — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 23, 2020



Later, in a separate tweet, Riteish shared that he managed to get the details of the woman and has connected with her.

“Thank you so much. We have connected with this inspiring Warrior Aaji Maa. Incredible story,” Riteish added.

Thank you so much -we have connected with this inspiring warrior Aaji Maa – incredible story. https://t.co/RuCfoZIi7M — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 23, 2020



Sonu Sood has also offered assistance to the old lady.

Asking for the woman’s contact details, Sonu mentioned that he would like to open a self-defence training school with her.

“Can I get her details please. Wanna open a small training school with her where she can train women of our country some self defence techniques,” Sonu wrote.