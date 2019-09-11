Sony Pictures to broadcast wrestling World Championship

By | Published: 6:30 pm 6:31 pm

Mumbai: Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited (SPN) has acquired media rights comprising of exclusive television broadcast rights and non-exclusive digital transmission rights for the World Wrestling Championship 2019, to be held from September 14 to 22, 2019 in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

The agreement with Sporty Solutionz, UWWs Media Rights exclusive partners for the territory, covers television and digital rights in the Indian sub-continent.

Organised by United World Wrestling, the 2019 World Championships will be the first qualification event in select categories for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The preliminary rounds will be live streamed only on SonyLIV. The semi-finals and finals across all the three events – Men’s Freestyle, Greco Roman and Women’s Wrestling – and weight categories will be telecast daily on SONY TEN 3 SD & HD and SONY ESPN SD & HD channels as well as live streamed on SonyLIV starting from September 14, 2019, until September 22, 2019.

All the matches will be aired live in India between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. IST.

The UWW World Championships are the amateur wrestling world championships organized by United World Wrestling.

From India, top wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Sushil Kumar, Vinesh Phogat and many more will aim to rise to the occasion.