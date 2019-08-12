Sony speakers with Alexa built-in now in India for Rs 24,990

By | Published: 10:49 pm

New Delhi: Sony India on Monday expanded its audio range in the country with its smart speakers SRS-XB402M that features Amazon’s smart assistant Alexa built-in and promises a battery life of 12 hours for Rs 24,990.

According to the company, on pre-booking the device from August 12-August 18, the SRS-XB402M would be available at a special price of Rs 19,990 and buyers would also get a pair of MDR-XB450AP headphones worth Rs 2,490 free.

The device is available across Sony brand shops, major stores and e-commerce portals including Amazon and Flipkart.

The Sony XB402M comes with IP67 rating and is shock proof and rust proof as well.

“Users can enjoy powerful, bass-filled sound with the XB402M ‘EXTRA BASS’ speaker which enhances lower frequencies, making it perfect for listening to your favourite tunes,” the company said in a statement.

“It’s now easier to get the party started with just the sound of your voice with Amazon Alexa built-in on the XB402M,” the company added.

With Spotify Connect, users can stream their playlists, favourite artists or podcasts through the XB402M in few steps.