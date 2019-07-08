Sony Xperia 20 specifications leaked online

By | Published: 5:20 pm 6:19 pm

Tokyo: Japanese smartphone maker Sony’s upcoming smartphone, the Xperia 20’s specifications have been leaked online.

The device is said to feature a 6.0-inch LCD display, carrying forward the 21:9 display, news portal Gizchina reported on Sunday.

The phone would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC followed by 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB of onboard storage, the report said. In terms of optics, the smartphone is said to feature dual rear cameras, comprising 12MP cameras sensors each.

However, the report doesn’t reveal the resolution front camera sensor.

Earlier, its predecessor also featured dual rear cameras (13MP+5MP) and on the front, it had an 8MP selfie shooter. Despite the similarities in design, the Xperia 20 will get a major specs boasts over the Xperia 10.

The phone would measure 158 x 69 x 8.1 mm but its weight is unknown. The company would launch the new smartphone at IFA 2019 in September, the report said.