SonyLIV extends its digital footprint in Telugu

By | Published: 7:17 pm

Hyderabad: Web series has become a buzzword of sorts for all streaming services. And, in an attempt to reach out to local audiences, the Video on Demand (VOD) platforms are now focussing on creating customised regional content to capture the market.

SonyLIV, one of the noted VOD platforms on Monday announced launch of its Telugu services. Its first-ever Telugu original ‘Bhajana Batch’, directed by Maruthi, who delivered hits like Bhale Magadivoy and others, will be up for viewing this June.

Starring Posani Krishna Murali and other popular actors, the show is expected to be a laughing riot. In addition to this, there are other local content like ‘They call him animal’, ‘Arthasastram’, a political drama, ‘Muddugare Yashoda’ and ‘My Marappu’, a show which is completely shot in the US.

Apart from originals, Crime Patrol, one of the longest running shows of Sony Pictures Network’s will be remade on digital comprising of local stories and locally relevant characters.

Addressing at the launch, Uday Sodhi, Business Head (Digital), Sony Pictures Networks India, said after Hindi and English, Telugu and Tamil are two prominent and potential markets, as there is highest consumption in these regions.

There is a need for more specific and customized content and we are serving the Telugu audience with the same. Many top shows of Sony network will also be updated in Telugu, he said.

“It is basically the new stories that are drawing many to web series platforms. The stories are also narrated in different types, catering to different sections of the audiences,” said Mr. Sodhi.

To generate more creative and entertaining content, SonyLIV is partnering with the prominent personalities, including actor Jagapati Babu, producer and director Gunnam Gangaraju, producer Sharath Marar and actor Navdeep and his organisation C Space, in the Telugu film industry.

Self-regulation to be in place

With bold and unregulated content available through streaming services, efforts are being made to come up with some regulations. A document has been created by all the Over The Top (OTT) companies, which allows self-regulation, like the advertising industry today has the self-regulatory mechanism, said Uday Sodhi, Business Head – Digital, Sony Pictures Networks India.

Before the customers select a programme, they will have an idea about the content. If this is done, the problem can be solved, he added.

