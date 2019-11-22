Soon an app to keep burglars away in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: There are apps to report crime, traffic violations, search for cabs, order food and for almost every task you can think of. But, an app to counter burglaries seems out of the box.

Well, that is what the Cyberabad Crime Branch is planning for. The idea is to have an exclusive mobile application, which has data of all locked houses, to help enhance visible policing in the surroundings to act as a deterrent for burglars.

“It is based on technology and we do not personally ask citizens for details on locked houses. We will not have to focus on a particular house in an area, but will select a perimeter. In that perimeter, our personnel will patrol and concentrate more on that particular area,” said Rohini Priyadarshini, DCP (Crimes), Cyberabad.

People still are reluctant to inform the police before locking their houses and going out. The app will be designed in such a way that citizens can sit at home and update the police about their locked houses. “There can be some kind of apprehensions among the public. To sort that out, we are working on a mechanism, which will serve both purposes,” the DCP said.

The police app will be designed to be citizen-friendly and have exclusive features for sharing exact information about the owner, location of the house and other mandatory information. Citizens who are willing to inform the police about their locked houses and ensure enhanced security can use it.

Currently, whenever people go for vacations, they have to personally visit the police station and inform the police or at the least make a call. “After entering details on the app, they have to simply share the location. We will be more vigilant in those areas and patrolling will be done at a distance of about 500 m away from the house,” P Ravindra Prasad, Inspector IT Cell, said. “The app is in the discussion stage and the design and working part are being worked out,” he said.

