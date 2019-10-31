Sooraj Pancholi is unhappy about his false image in media

By | Published: 4:16 pm

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who has been accused of abetting the suicide of actor Jiah Khan, blames the media for portraying him wrongfully without knowing the truth.”Not even five percent of what the media has written about me till date is true,” claimed Sooraj, in an interview, adding, “They have heard the story only from one side. They have never heard my version, because I never claimed I am innocent to gain people’s sympathy.”

He further said, “I only want the truth to come out and the media cannot give me that. Media can’t get me justice, only the court can give me that. So, I have been waiting for the court to take the decision and a lot of time has elapsed. This is my career, my bread and butter. So, I have to speak out because what is happening is wrong.”

Aditya Pancholi’s son Sooraj was charged the crime after the death of his former girlfriend Jiah Khan, who was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment in June 2013. Jiah’s mother Rabiya Khan had accused Sooraj of murdering her. “It has been very disturbing. Not only for me, but also for my family, because if anybody puts an allegation on you, it is not so easy to prove yourself innocent,” he said.

The 28-year-old actor claims the trial is not happening because Jiah Khan’s family is not turning up in court. “People who had filed the case against me are not turning up in court. On top of that, the media has created a perception that I am a bad guy, without knowing the facts. If I am going to the court every time and the complainants are not turning up for the trial, that itself is a reply not only to the court, but also to the people who are thinking that I am the bad guy,” he said.