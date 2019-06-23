Sophie, Joe to exchange vows again

By | Published: 7:43 pm

Newly-weds post customary Eiffel Tower picture ahead of their second wedding in Europe

Before tying the knot for the second time, lovebirds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were spotted in Paris.

The couple recently posted a picture on Instagram where the duo were seen leaning in to share a kiss while the famed Eiffel Tower loomed in the background. “Me,” the couple captioned the picture.

Apart from this, the duo was seen shopping and hanging out with friends as well.

A source previously confirmed that the couple planned to have a traditional wedding ceremony in Europe over the summer, but “had to get married in the States to make it legal.” Though the couple is yet to disclose exactly when they’ll be getting hitched for a second time, Jonas has dropped several hints. After Joe’s bachelor party trip to Ibiza with friends, including brothers Nick and Kevin, he spilled beans on a France wedding during an interview on the Zach Sang Show.

