Sophie Turner comes to Alex Morgan’s rescue amid backlash

By | Published: 11:48 am

Sophie Turner, who recently tied the knot with Joe Jonas for the second time, came out in support of American soccer player Alex Morgan who faced backlash for sipping tea as part of her goal celebration during Tuesday’s match against England.”Unfortunately the UK Women’s football team lost at the World Cup and of course I’m incredibly sad and incredibly proud of that team. But I am so honoured that we lost to such an incredible team, the US women’s football team,” the ‘Game of Thrones’ star said in a video posted on her Instagram story.

She continued, “Alex Morgan, all those haters are saying this is disrespectful, I’m honoured that you thought of me. And all those people that are hating on you are probably sitting at home — millennials drinking kombucha — I’m really f-king proud of you, Alex Morgan, congratulations on your win, and that’s the motherf—ing tea.” The athlete responded to the actor’s video by reposting the latter’s story on her own social media account with the message, “ILYSM! PS- CONGRATS!” Morgan, who helped the US Women’s team defeat England 2-1 on her 30th birthday, called out to trolls while terming the backlash as “double standards.”

“I feel that there is some sort of double standard for females in sports. To feel like we have to be humble in our successes and have to celebrate, but not too much or in a limited fashion. You see men celebrating all over the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacks or whatever it is. And when I look at sipping a cup of tea, I am a little taken aback by the criticism,” Morgan was quoted by Fox News as saying.