Sophie’s heartfelt message to fans

Luke Perry’s daughter, Sophie, has broken her silence after her father’s sudden death, saying she is grateful for all the love showered on her and her family at this difficult time. Perry, the star of the hit 90s television show Beverly Hills, 90210, passed away aged 52 on March 4. The actor was hospitalised last week after he suffered a massive stroke at his Sherman Oaks home.

Sophie, 18, who made it in time to be by her father’s side, took to Instagram to thank friends, followers and fans of the actor for their love and support. “A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family.

And in the past 24 hours, I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I can’t individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I.

I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly,” she wrote alongside a selfie with Perry.Tributes started pouring in from all quarters as the news of Perry’s demise broke on social media.