Soprano’s love for Instagram

She is the most famous soprano in the world — the “New Callas” who has spellbound audiences from the New York Met to Saint Petersburg’s Mariinsky Theatre, where she began her career mopping the stage.But, there is little of the distant, aloof diva about the Russian singer Anna Netrebko, who regularly shares pictures of herself and her family with her near half million Instagram followers.

Having had to pull out of her Bayreuth debut in Wagner’s Lohengrin, because of exhaustion a month after cancelling a performance in Salzburg, Netrebko posted pictures of herself on holiday in Azerbaijan, herding sheep and hugging village women.There are sneak peeks of behind-the-scenes at rehearsals and her passion for food, with recipes for pork and black beans, radish risotto and her new favourite, Piti — Azerbaijan slowed-cooked lamb with yellow plums.

“It is my life, it is what I am seeing around (me) and my life is wonderful. It is like a documentary for me, not for anyone else. I am not showing what I am thinking, my troubles, my dramas. I never show my actual life, what you see on Instagram is just photos,” says the singer, who was discovered by the conductor Valery Gergiev when she was working as a janitor to make ends meet, as a student. The woman who is now regarded as arguably the best lyric soprano on the planet, a master of both the Russian and bel canto styles was born into a modest Cossack family in the North Caucasus city of Krasnodar.

Although Netrebko’s acting was rather limited to begin with, it has deepened over time. What was never in doubt was her stellar voice, which has got even richer and more powerful over the years.”It is a hard job, not everybody can do it… You have to have talent and lots of brains and lots of strength,” Netrebko admits just before she was forced to take a break herself. “I will work until I can’t (do it) anymore,”she adds.