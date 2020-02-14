SOPs for probing NRI cases rolled out

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: IG (Law and Order and In-charge Women Safety Wing) Swati Lakra on Thursday said the department prepared standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed during investigation related to all NRI cases.

The investigating officers (IOs) can obtain brief notes in a 17 column pro-forma from their superiors within a time frame to fulfill the gaps found during the investigation, she said after inaugurating a two-day workshop at the NRI Cell, Women Safety Wing here. The workshop aims at building capacity and bringing convergence among IOs, public prosecutors and complainants/victims in harassment cases where spouses/relatives cited as accused are NRIs.

After formation of the cell, liaison was established with various stakeholders, National Commission for Women, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi, NGOs in respective countries working on NRI issues, Telangana General Administration Department and the Regional Passport Office.

Such liaison is helping victims to address these agencies directly and put pressure on the suspects residing abroad. Legal guidance is being provided to IOs and victims with the help of a panel of experts of the NRI Cell regularly on a case-to-case basis, she said. The IT Cell also launched a “voice-over application”, which has voice messages with precautions to be taken while choosing an NRI groom. A brochure, as well as a pamphlet on services of the NRI Cell, was also released.

The NRI Cell, inaugurated on July 17, 2019, received 73 petitions so far. “We followed up and booked cases in 70 petitions. Of them, 29 cases are under investigation and 41 are pending trial,” she said. In five cases, Look-Out-Circulars (LOCs) were executed against NRI spouses and in half a dozen cases, passports of the NRI accused were impounded.

In three cases, where chances are found for reunion/separation, the NRI Cell officials interacted with both parties and facilitated to proceed as per law. During the workshop, a couple, whose case is in Alwal police station, which was coordinated through NRI Cell, was reconciled.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .