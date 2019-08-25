Soumya, Irfan star in AOC win

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: Soumya and Irfan Khan scored 22 and 21 points respectively as AOC Centre thrashed G9 91-70 in the 1st GM Sampath Kumar Memorial Open Prize Money basketball tournament at the YMCA Secunderabad on Sunday.

In the high-scoring game, Soumya and Irfan were at their best giving their side a commanding 51-30 lead at the half time. For G9, Dinesh starred with 28 points and Kothari added 16 but that proved little for their side.

Results: AOC 91 (Soumya 22, Irfan Khan 21) bt G9 70 (Dinesh 28, Kothari 16).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter