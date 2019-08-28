Sound of music, vision of stars

By | Published: 3:53 pm

Bollywood heartthrob Alia Bhatt is currently rocking the internet and the music channels with her scorching appearance in the music video of the single titled Prada. The peppy number is sung by The Doorbeen, of Lamberghini fame, with newcomer Shreya Sharma.Alia’s presence has done wonders for the song as well as its singers.

This year’s National Award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal has also taken the “non-filmy” path. In singer Arijit Singh’s new single, Pachtaoge, Vicky plays a passionate man, who is madly in love. Nora Fatehi of Dilbar fame also features in the over four-minute video that is more like a movie oozing love and betrayal.

When busy new-age stars as Alia and Vicky take out time to foray the non-film music video territory, it signals a trend. Tiger Shroff has done it more than once. He was seen with Disha Patani in the Befikra video, filmed on the song sung by Meet Bros, Aditi Singh Sharma and Natalie Di Luccio.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani did a peppy dance number to Yo Yo Honey Singh’s non-film recreation of Urvashi. Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem featured in Tum ho toh, Amaal Mallik’s song featuring Shaan. There are more instances.

Why do stars of the big screen get into the world of music videos, which gives them footage of a mere few minutes? The reasons could be varied for different stars. For Hrithik, a hit video during a phase of hiatus between releases lets the actor stay in the limelight. Tiger Shroff’s videos mostly happened in his early years — they were a good supplement to his early releases, to endear him to a larger fan base.

Shahid Kapoor’s video with Kiara Advani strategically came before the release of their film, Kabir Singh, ideally to whet fan curiosity about the actor’s first-time pairing with the budding actor.The new generation of stars getting into music videos, however, are merely following the footsteps of older actors.

Before bursting onto the Bollywood scene, John Abraham, Shahid Kapoor and Bipasha Basu showed their acting skills in pop music videos. This was in the nineties. Amitabh Bachchan was at the peak of popularity when he appeared in Adnan Sami’s music video Kabhi nahi in 2002. Sami was a trendsetter of sorts in the early 2000s, casting stars like Govinda and Rani Mukerji in his song videos.

Filming a song on a star means there is a chance that the singer will get sidelined. Ever since Prada released, for instance, most of the talk about the song has been around Alia’s presence.The song’s budding singer Shreya Sharma, asked if this made her feel a little left out, points at the fact that star power is important, adding that Alia’s lip-synching to her voice is more than enough.

While some singers might be open to having a Bollywood face fronting their song’s video, there are others who wish to be the voice as well as the face of their project.”It’s good to see the importance being given to non-film songs. It would have been better had those non-film songs’ videos featured singers instead of actors,” popular composer Tanishk Bagchi said. “If you look at previous songs like Silk Route’s ‘Dooba dooba’ or Lucky Ali’s ‘O sanam’, the singers had featured in the videos, too. Those songs were big hits. I hope that phase returns,” added Tanishk.