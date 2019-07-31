Sound One launches X6 wireless earbuds

By | Published: 10:53 pm

Audio device maker Sound One added a new device to its portfolio today, the Sound One X6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. The wireless earbuds are equipped with a mic and feature a sleek and premium design.

The Sound One X6 wireless Bluetooth earbuds deliver up to two hours of playtime with added support from the 2,000mAh capacity battery case. The case can double up as a power bank for other devices, the official release notes. The device costs Rs 7,990, but the company is offering it at a discounted price of Rs 2,750 via e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm.

Phantom 9 outpaces Redmi Note 7, Realme 3 Pro

Hong Kong-based TECNO Mobile has now introduced Phantom 9 for Rs 14,999 in the country.

The TECNO Phantom 9 possesses a triple rear camera set-up with super quad LED flash comprising of 16MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP ultra wide-lens.

The front camera is equipped with a 32MP high resolution selfie lens that supports features like HDR, Beauty, Wide Selfie, Animoji and Night Algorithm 2.0. Performance wise, TECNO Phantom 9 comes with a 3,500 mAh battery and 12nm Octa-core processor which makes the smartphone fast and power efficient. It runs Android 9.0 Pie based HiOS 5.0 OS and provides user-friendly features such as Quick Toolbar, Smart Panel, and Reading mode.

Waze now allows riders to join carpool

Waze has updated its Carpool app to let drivers invite multiple riders to join a ride.

The latest update to Waze Carpool app allows drivers to invite up to four other riders to join a carpool, Venture Beat reports. The feature is available to select markets where Carpool is available. In the app, the best matches based on the locations appear at the top. Before a carpool is confirmed, both the rider and driver can see detailed profiles of each other, including mutual Facebook friends.

Adobe now lets small businesses e-sign documents

To reduce the paper-dependency of smaller businesses, Adobe integrated its ‘Sign’ feature into the desktop app of its upcoming Acrobat Reader update which would enable e-signature capabilities. According to a new research from Adobe, small business employees rank paper-based processes as a top impediment to running their business more efficiently, with 75 per cent reporting they still sign documents with pen and paper.

In a survey of 500 businesses, 42 per cent of small company employees report that paper-based processes slow their productivity. This integration would allow Acrobat Reader users send two documents for e-signature each month, free of the subscription charge.

MediaTek unveils Helio G90 series for gaming

MediaTek launched Helio G90 and Helio G90T system-on-chips (SoCs) that are specifically designed for gaming phones. Helio G90 Series of chipsets combine the central processing unit (CPU) and graphics processing unit (GPU) cores with MediaTek’s HyperEngine game technology that tunes the smartphone for gaming. The Helio G90 Series uses Arm Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 cores which can be clocked up to 2.05GHz. The chipset also features Arm Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU with clock speeds of up to 800MHz. MediaTek claimed that the GPU can offer up to 50 percent performance boost.