Sounds of love amidst the desert

By | Published: 12:12 am 8:38 pm

The premise of ‘Listen to your heartbeats’ by city-based author Sonika Shandilya starts off on an unusual note. The protagonist is Sonam who is described as a beautiful girl who sets off on a solo journey to Rajasthan where a chance meeting with a royal descendant named Rann Vijay Rathore (RV) turns around her whole life.

The language is simple enough to understand with the author making an effort to capture raw beauty of the State filled with heritage and culture. At its core, it’s a love story, but there are also elements of coming-of-age in the novel which come through the other characters alongside the main couple like Veer, Shiv and Aditi.

The three friends along with the two protagonists decide to create a musical caravan and travel through dunes of Rajasthan, making music and memories. It’s during this time that Sonam and RV fall for each other, but don’t articulate their feelings that well.

While the story starts innocuously enough, the buildup to the love story feels a bit underdeveloped and one finds it hard to really connect with the story of the couple. The emotions of first love are captured well, but the story finds itself petering towards the middle, and only picks up interest towards the end.

What one will like about the novel is the descriptive narration of the scenery which adds to the charm of the love story. If it’s a quick Sunday read you are looking for, this is a safe bet.

Sonika Shandilya holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Punjabi University and loves to do creative things. Writing is something in which she pours her creativity and enjoys the concoction of words in a story. Her first book Tinkling of the Bell Before It Rings won hearts with its unique writing style and riveting narrative. She enjoys life’s beauty in all its forms.

