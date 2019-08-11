Sourabh clinches Hyderabad Open title

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:08 pm

Hyderabad: Indian shuttler Sourabh Varma continued his good run of form in the BWF Super 100 Hyderabad Open as he overcame a second-game slump to down a fighting Loh Kean Yew from Singapore 21-13, 14-21, 21-16 to clinch the men’s singles title in a 53-minute battle, at the SATS Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli here on Sunday.

However, it was heartbreak for the Indian doubles duo of Ashwini Ponnapa and Sikki Reddy as they went down to the Korean pair of Baek Ha Na and Jung Kyung Eun 17-21, 17-21 in 43 minutes to miss out on winning their maiden doubles title.

Taking to the court in the afternoon, the World No. 44 Indian had a smooth sailing in the first game as he took a comfortable 11-4 with an array of smashes. The World No.41 Singapore player looked clueless. With pressure mounting, Loh committed unforced errors hitting the shuttle into the net more than often as the 26-year-old Sourabh finished the first game in 15 minutes. He continued in same fashion in the second game as well, taking a comfortable 10-5 lead. But the Indian looked a bit off in his approach and the Singaporean took full advantage to turn the game on its head. With nothing to lose, he played freely. He rallied to pocket six straight points and draw parity at 11-all. He then had a four-point streak and another five-point run to go ahead. Sourabh’s error in the serve earned Loh a game point and another wide shuttle from the Indian sealed the tie for his opponent.

“I was a bit relaxed in the second game and the opponent cashed in on it. He went all out as he had nothing to lose. His defence improved as well. So I had to stop attacking and focus on playing rallies,” explained Sourabh.

The decider was a neck and neck as both played tied at several points – at 4-all, 7-all, 10-all. But Loh hit the shuttle into the net once and wide later to give the Indian 15-12 lead. Sourabh won a long rally to consolidated lead at 17-14 and a body smash to clinch game point at 20-15, before a perfect drop shot at the net won him the second title for the Indian in the year. Sourabh had won Slovenian International in May earlier this year.

“It was the toughest match in the tournament. I am happy I came back strongly in the third game and win the match. This win is as joyous as my first title. These small victories make me ready for bigger tournaments,” said a relieved Sourabh who is the reigning national champion.

Speaking about his plans, he added, “I am now focusing on playing super series tournaments by the end of the year. I played in Thailand Open last week. Since I played qualifiers and I didn’t have enough time to recover, it was hard for me. If I start playing direct main draws in super series, I will do well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ashwini and Sikki failed to match the Korean due. The Indians were in contention to the most part of the first game as they drew level at 15-all after a decent start. But things changed fast as the Koreans took four straight points to jump to 19-15 before Sikki hit one into the net and another long to lose the first game. After conceding advantage in the second game at 7-11, they fought hard to reduce the margin at 17-18 but eventually went

down in 43 minutes.

Results:

All finals: Men: Singles: Sourabh Verma bt Loh Kean Yew 21-13, 14-21, 21-16;

Women’s singles: Yeo Jia Min (1) bt An Se Young (2) 12-21, 21-17, 21-19;

Men’s Doubles: Muhammad Shohibil Fikri/Bagas Maulana bt Na Sung Seung/Wang Chan 21-18, 21-18;

Women’s Doubles: Baek Ha Na/Jung Kyung Eun bt Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy 21-17, 21-17;

Mixed Doubles: Hoo Pang Ron/Cheah Yee See bt Adnan Maulana/Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso 16-21, 21-16, 21-11.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter