Sourabh ousts Ajay, in semis in Badminton tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma stopped fellow compatriot Ajay Jayaram 21-18 21-9 to progress into the men’s singles semifinals in the BWF Tour Super 100 Hyderabad Open Badminton tournament being held at SATS Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli on Friday.

In a match which lasted 36 minutes, Sourabh had the measure of Ajay in the second game and become the lone Indian shuttler to enter the last four stage in the singles event. Earlier, it was curtains for the fifth-seeded Subhankar Dey as he fell to Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew 11-21 16-21 in the quarterfinals.

In women’s doubles, top-seeded pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy ousted city shuttler J Meghana and S Ram Poorvisha 21-16 21-15 to enter the semifinals.

Meanwhile, India’s campaign in men’s doubles came to an end with Manu Attri and B Sumeet Reddy going down to Korea’s Na Sung Seung and Wang Chan 19-21 21-11 21-17 in the quarterfinals.

The Indian pair of MR Arjun and Ramchandran Shlok also crashed out in the quarters as they lost to Taiwan’s Lee Jhe Huei and Yang Po Hsusan 19-21 9-21.

Results: Quarterfinals: Men’s singles: Loh Kean Yew (Singapore) bt Subhankar Dey 21-11 21-16; Iskander Zulkarnain (Malaysia) bt Bai Yu Peng (China) 21-16 12-21 21-13; Sourabh Verma bt Ajay Jayaram 21-18 21-9; Heo Kwang Hee (Korea) bt Kalle Koljonen (Finland) 21-10 21-18.

Men’s doubles: Min Hyuk Kang & Kim Jae Hwan (Korea) bt Huang Kai Xiang & Liu Cheng (China) 21-19; 21-17; Na Sung Seung & Wang Chan (Korea) bt Manu Attri & B Sumeeth Reddy 19-21 21-11 21-17; Lee Jhe Huei & Yang Po Hsusan (Taiwan) bt MR Arjun & Ramchandran Shlok 21-19 21-9

Women’s singles: Porntip Buranaprasertsuk (Thailand) bt Natalia Perminova (Russia) 21-14 21-9; An Se Young (S Korea) bt Benyapa Aimsaard (Thailand) 21-17 21-16; Phittayaporn Chaiwan (Thailand) bt Zhang Yi Man (China) 19-21 21-16 22-20; Yeo Jia Min (Singapore) bt Pai Yu Po (Taiwan) 21-16 18-21 21-19.

Women’s doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa & N Sikki Reddy bt J Meghana & S Ram Poorvisha 21-16 21-15; Fan Ka Yan & Wu Yi Ting (Hong Kong) bt Catherine Choi & Josephine Wu (Canada) 21-9 28-26; Akane Araki & Riko Mai (Japan) bt Eun Seo Jang & Jeong Na Eung (South Korea) 21-18 19-21 21-16; Baek Ha Na & Jung Kyung Eun (South Korea) bt Chang Ye Na & Kim Hye Rin (South Korea) 13-21 21-19 21-16

Mixed doubles: Adnan Maulana & Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso (Indonesia) bt Andika Ramadiansyah & Bunga Fitriani Romadhini (Indonesia) 21-13 21-14; Mathias Christiansen & Alexandra Boje bt Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto & Lisa Ayu Kusumawati 21-15 15-21 21-15; Hoo Pang Ron & Cheah Yes See bt Tarupat Viriyangkura & Kwanchanok Sudjaipraparat 21-19 21-23 21-19.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter.