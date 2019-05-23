South Africa eager to shed ‘chokers’ tag

By | Published: 12:16 am 8:58 pm

Hyderabad: South Africa have been the team with immense talent but failed to lay their hands on the coveted World Cup. Despite possessing one of the strong contingents in every edition they competed, they never lived up to their potential, faltering especially in the crucial matches. Their inability to cope with the pressure turned out to be their biggest hurdle.

South Africa have competed in eight editions and were impressive reaching semifinals in four of them. But their lack of luck coupled with succumbing to pressure in big matches saw them falter time and again. South Africa, the current No.3 side in the ODI rankings, never marched ahead beyond semifinals. They were also done in by lack of luck. In the previous edition too, they were in good position against New Zealand in the semifinal before rain interpreted the game. New Zealand won the match by Duck-Worth Lewis method and entered final to put end to the Proteas’ journey.

However, their captain Faf du Plessis recently said that the team has eight new players who are playing for the first time in the World Cup and that augurs well for them. These players do not carry any baggage of past failures in the World Cup, according to him. He also warned them not to try and do superman performances, instead focus on one match at a time.

South Africa have a strong batting line-up. Quinton de Kock, captain du Plessis are in good form of late. The presence of Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy and David Miller makes it one of the best batting units but these four are going through a rough patch, which is a major worry. Much of their campaign will be around these batsmen as they are crucial in the middle. Given the class of Amla and proven abilities of Duminy and Miller, they can be as dangerous as anybody in the competition.

The Proteas team also boasts of one of the best bowling units in fray. In Kagiso Rabada, they have a pacer who can run through any batting order. The experienced Dale Steyn is back and is raring to go in what seems to be his final World Cup. Both the players sustained injuries in the Indian Premier League and that caused a few worries for the management. However, these two are now regained full fitness. In Lungi Ngidi, the pace attack looks supreme. Imran Tahir is in form of his career. The 44-year-old leggie has captured Purple Cap in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League with 26 wickets and he has proved to be their match winner on several occasions.

Given the strong all-round unit, the South Africans have the ability to make it to semifinal stage. But their performance in crunch games will decide whether they can end the World Cup jinx in England.

