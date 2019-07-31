South Central Railway bags 4 awards

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) achieved highest recognition at national level by bagging four All India Performance Efficiency Shields during 64th Railway Week Awards function held in Mumbai on July 30.

The zone has bagged All India Performance Efficiency shields for Traffic Transportation, Personnel Management, Civil Engineering and Stores Departments. These shields were presented by Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman Railway Board, during the function.

On this occasion, John Thomas, Additional General Manager, SCR appreciated the efforts of officers and staff of the zone in attaining the best results amongst the all the zones on Indian Railways.

