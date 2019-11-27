South Central Railway campaign to focus on citizen duties

By | Published: 1:14 am

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) on Tuesday celebrated the National Constitution Day across the zone. At Rail Nilayam, Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR read the Preamble of the Constitution along with officials and staff who assembled in large numbers.

Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India in the year 1949, he said.

As part of the celebration, an extensive campaign was undertaken on the railways. The SCR has drawn a yearlong plan to focus on citizen duties including fundamental duties as enshrined in the Indian Constitution, according to a press release.

The calendar of events include holding of rallies, walks, runs, talks, conferences, seminars, quiz contests and debates throughout the year. The citizen duties will also be highlighted amongst the travelling passengers in trains, the release added.

