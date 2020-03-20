South Central Railway cancels 42 trains for low occupancy

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: A total of 42 trains have been cancelled by South Central Railway (SCR) for low occupancy along with 155 pairs of trains over India Railways from Friday to March 31.

According to SCR, trains are cancelled keeping in view of the availability of alternate trains for passengers and ensuring that no passenger remains stranded. Full refund is being given to all the passengers whose train has been cancelled.

To discourage vulnerable passengers undertaking non-essential travel including senior citizens, it has been decided as a special case, to suspend all concession for UTS and PRS tickets (reserved and unreserved) for all categories of passengers except students, four categories of divyangjan and 11 categories of patients from Friday till further advice.

