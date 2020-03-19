South Central Railway feels impact of virus, passengers dip

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: The Railways too has started to feel the impact of the coronavirus with a dip in reservations as well as daily ridership.

According to Railway officials, the South Central Railway (SCR) zone usually records cancellations of around 18 per cent bookings in the reservation segment, but due to the pandemic, the cancellations have gone up close to 25 per cent since Sunday.

Officials said around 10 lakh passengers daily travel from various railway stations including Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Hyderabad. Out of 10 lakh passengers, nearly 8.5 lakh are in the unreserved segment and 1.8 lakh in the reserved segment.

In the unreserved segment, the daily ridership has dropped by 30,000 in the last four days.

“Many passengers are scared to travel in groups and eventually ridership has come down. We are taking all precautionary measures in trains and stations and are maintaining them clean,” a senior official said.

On the other hand, SCR officials are mulling cancellation of some MMTS services in the city. If the drop goes further down in the unreserved segment particularly in Hyderabad, then some of the MMTS trains too are likely to be cancelled.

Several trains cancelled

In view of poor patronage due to the coronavirus pandemic, SCR has cancelled several trains across the zone.

Trains that have been cancelled include Train No 08502 Secunderabad – Vishakapatnam on March 18, 25 and April 1, Train No 08408 Secunderabad – Bhubaneswar on March 20 and 27, Train No.08574 Tirupati – Vishakapatnam on March 24 and 31, Train No 06044 Secunderabad – Villupuram on April 2 and Train No 08302 Banswadi – Sambalpur on March 18 and 25.

In addition, due to change in days of service and operational reasons, Train No 17014 and Train No 17013, which run between Hyderabad and Pune have also been cancelled on March 31 and April 1, according to a press release.

Temporary measures

SCR has advised rail users, who intend to approach railway stations or offices with their grievances, to contact officials concerned either on phone or through e-mail. Authorities assured that any such communication would be acted upon with the same seriousness.

“For relevant contact phone numbers and e-mail ids, the website of SCR can be accessed. This measure will be in vogue till March 31,” the advisory said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .