South Central Railway gives sanction for electrification works

By | Published: 11:00 pm

Nizamabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) gave approval for electrification works between Medchal to Manmad, Pimpalkhuti and Mudkhed, Akola and Purna, Parbhani and Parli sections. The SCR has so far completed 35 kilometers of doubling works between Parbhani and Mukil and proposals have been sent to complete the remaining works, said SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya on Friday.

Gajanan Mallya on Friday inspected various railway stations at Nanded, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts and also checked works pertaining to track maintenance, bridges, level crossings and railway gates.

Later the general manager visited the Nizamabad railway station and inspected passenger amenities besides laying foundation stone for a multi-facility centre.

He said that in Hyderabad division, Basar and Kamareddy railway stations has obtained ISO-1402 certification while the Nizamabad railway station obtained ISO-1401 certificate for energy conservation and passenger amenities. He further informed that the SCR would complete electrification works between Medchal-Manmad, Pimpalkhuti-Mudkhed, Akola-Purna, Parbhani-Parli railway stations in the next two to three years.

He said that the Medchal-Nizamabad doubling works survey was completed and proposals were sent to the Railway Board. In Maharashtra, 35 km of doubling works between Parbhani and Mirkhal were completed and remaining works are going on. He said Nizamabad goods shed should be shifted to Jankampet and new goods shed should be constructed within two to three years.

Malya informed that due to delay in land acquisition, thee ROB works are pending in Nizamabad-Peddapalli railway line. The SCR GM said that railways had sanctioned two-lane flyover bridge at Madhava Nagar railway gate, but the State government was proposing to construct a four-lane road in-between Nizamabad-Dichpally. As a result, the Telangana government should bear remaining two lanes and government should sanction funds for this flyover bridge, Mallya added.

‘Steps being taken to stop more services at Basara station’

Nirmal: South Central Railway (SCR) general manager Gajanan Mallya has said steps would be taken to halt more services in the temple town and to study feasibility of a new bridge across Godavari river, besides renovating the existing one. He was inspecting the Basara railway station on Friday.

Gajanan inspected various wings of the station and instructed authorities concerned to work towards avoiding inconvenience to passengers. He also urged the officials to keep the premises clean and directed them to ensure basic amenities to users of the facility. The general manager stated that efforts were on to create more facilities for the convenience of the passengers.

Earlier, local public representatives had represented to the general manager seeking extension of Tirupati-Rayalaseema express till Basar and stoppage of many other superfast express services at this station. They said that devotees would easily be able to reach the temple town if more rail services were provided as the station has better connectivity.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter