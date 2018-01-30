South Central Railway goes PWD-friendly

By | Published: 10:36 pm

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway is implementing an action plan to provide better accessibility to persons with disabilities.

The plan, which was being implemented in a phased manner, had already seen the three A-1 category stations, 31 A category stations and 38 B category stations being provided with short-term facilities, which would be upgraded in due course of time, according to an SCR release.

The facilities available now in these stations were a standard ramp for barrier-free entry; earmarked parking lots; non-slippery walkway from parking lot to station building; signage of appropriate visibility; earmarked toilets; suitable drinking water taps; ‘May I help you’ booths; trolley paths and wheelchairs.

Many of the facilities such as standard ramp, toilets, drinking water taps and walkways were provided in most of the ‘C’, ‘D’ & ‘E’ category stations of the entire zone as well, with the rest to be provided in a phased manner. Details of the station-wise facilities are available on the South Central Railway website, the press release said.