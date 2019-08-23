South Central Railway organises ‘pension adalat’

By | Published: 10:28 pm

Hyderabad: As part of the nation wide Pension Adalat 2019, the South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday organised a ‘pension adalat’ at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad at the behest of Railway Board and Department of Personnel and Training and covered the zonal headquarters, six divisions and three workshops of the zone.

Officials and representatives from pensioners association, officials from the banks and pensioners, participated in the programme. The pensioners expressed their satisfaction at the entire proceedings and arrangements of the ‘adalat’ over the zone.

Out of 517 representations, a total of 451 grievances were cleared during the ‘pension adalat’ and remaining would be cleared within the period of 10 days, a press release said.