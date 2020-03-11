South Central Railway specials to Raxaul

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway will run six special trains between Secunderabad and Raxaul.

Accordingly, Train No. 07091 Secunderabad-Raxaul special will depart Secunderabad at 9.40 pm on March 17, 24 and 31 (Tuesdays) and arrive Raxaul at 6.15 pm on Thursdays.

In the return direction, Train No. 07092 Raxaul-Secunderabad special will depart Raxaul at 12.45 pm on March 20, 27 and April 3 (Fridays) and arrive at Secunderabad at 6.55 am on Sundays.

En route, these special trains will stop at Kazipet, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Balharshah, Sevagram, Nagpur, Betul, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Allahabad Cheoki, Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Jn, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Barauni, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, and Bairgania stations in both the directions.

