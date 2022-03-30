South Central Railway to operate six special trains to avoid Ugadi rush

Hyderabad: To clear the extra festive rush during Ugadi, the South Central Railway will run six special trains during the festival season to connect various destinations.

Train no. 07593 Kakinada-Secunderabad special train will leave Kakinada at 8:45 pm on March 31 (Thursday) and reach Secunderabad at 7:10 am on Friday.

Train no. 07594 Secunderabad-Kakinada special train will leave Secunderabad at 8:45 pm on Friday and reach Kakinada at 8:40 am on Saturday.

These special trains will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Rayanapadu, Kondapalli, Khammam, Warangal, and Kazipet stations in both the directions.

Train no. 07595 Kakinada-Tirupati special train will leave Kakinada at 9 pm on April 2 (Saturday) and reach Tirupati at 7.30 am on Sunday. This special train will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta stations.

Train no. 07596 Tirupati-Secunderabad special train will leave Tirupati at 7.50 pm on April 3 (Sunday) and reach Secunderabad at 9 am on Monday. This special train will stop at Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Miryalaguda, and Nalgonda stations.

Meanwhile, Train no. 07591 Guntur-Hubli special train will leave Guntur at 4.30 pm on April 3 (Sunday) and reach Hubli at 7.10 am on Monday.

Train no. 07592 Hubli-Guntur special train will leave Hubli at 9:25 am on April 4 (Monday) and reach Guntur at 12.30 am on Tuesday. These special trains will stop at Narasaraopet, Vinukonda, Donakonda, Markapur Rd, Giddalur, Nandyal, Dhone, Guntakal, Bellary, Hospet, Munirabad, Koppal, and Gadag stations in both the directions.