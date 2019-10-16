South Central Railway to operate special trains to beat rush

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway is operating four Jansadharan special trains between Kacheguda-Kurnool City and Kacheguda – Nizamabad

Accordingly, Kacheguda – Kurnool City Jansadharan special train will depart Kacheguda at 11.50 am on October 16 and arrive Kurnool City at 4.15 pm on the same day. In the return direction, the special train will depart Kurnool City at 5 pm on October 16 and arrive Kacheguda at 9.30 pm on the same day.

Kacheguda – Nizamabad Jansadharan special train will depart Kacheguda at 11.00 am on October 16 and arrive Nizamabad at 3 pm on the same day. In the return direction, the special train will depart Nizamabad at 3.40 pm on October 16 and arrive Kacheguda at 7.30 pm on the same day.

Meanwhile, Secunderabad – Bolarum – Secunderabad DEMU passenger will be extended from Bolarum to Medchal and back for one day on Wednesday.

