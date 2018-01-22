South Central Railway to run 148 special trains

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer season, South Central Railway will run 148 Summer Special trains between Secunderabad and Raxaul, Kacheguda and Tatanagar, Hyderabad and Jaipur and between Secunderabad and Barauni.

Accordingly, Train No. 07091 Secunderabad – Raxaul Special train will depart from Secunderabad at 9:40 pm on Tuesdays from April 3 to June 26 and reach Raxaul at 6:15 pm on Thursdays.

In the return direction, Train No. 07092 Raxaul – Secunderabad Special train will depart from Raxaul at 12:45 pm on Fridays from April 6 to June 29 and reach Secunderabad at 6:55 am on Sundays.

Train No. 07438 Kacheguda – Tatanagar Special train will depart from Kacheguda at 1pm on Mondays from February 5 to June 25 and reach Tatanagar at 7:45 pm the next day.

In the return direction, Train No.07439 Tatanagar – Kacheguda Special train will depart from Tatanagar at 10:50 pm on Tuesdays from February 6 to June 26 and reach Kacheguda at 5 am the second day.

Train No. 02731 Hyderabad-Jaipur special train will depart from Hyderabad at 4:25 pm on Fridays from March 2 to June 29 and reach Jaipur at 6:25 am on Sundays.

In the return direction, Train No. 02732 Jaipur-Hyderabad special train will depart from Jaipur at 2.35pm on Sundays from March 4 to July 1 and reach Hyderabad at 2 am on Tuesdays.

Train No. 07009 Secunderabad – Barauni Special train will depart from Secunderabad at 10pm on Sundays from January 28 to June 24 and reach Barauni at 11:40 am on Tuesdays.

In the return direction, Train No. 07010 Barauni – Secunderabad Special train will depart from Barauni at 7.10am on Wednesdays from January 31 to June 27 and reach Secunderabad at 10:40 pm o¬n Thursdays.