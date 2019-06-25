South Central Railway to run special trains

By | Published: 10:40 pm

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) will operate 26 special trains between Secunderabad and Bhubaneswar and 28 special trains between Kacheguda and Tatanagar.

Secunderabad – Bhubaneswar AC weekly special train will depart Secunderabad at 9.30 pm on July 5, 12, 19, 26, August 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, September 6, 13, 20 and 27 (Fridays) and will reach Bhubaneswar at 5.15 pm on the next day.

In the return direction, Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad AC weekly special train will depart Bhubaneswar at 1.20 pm on July 4, 11, 18, 25, August 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, September 5, 12, 19 and 26 (Thursdays) and arrive Secunderabad at 9 am on the next day.

Kacheguda – Tatanagar special train will depart Kacheguda at 1 pm on July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, August 5, 12, 19, 26, September 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 (Mondays) and will reach Tatanagar at 7.45 pm on the next day. In the return direction, Tatanagar – Kacheguda special train will depart Tatanagar at 10.50 pm on July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, August 6, 13, 20, 27, September 3, 10, 17, 24 and October 1 (Tuesdays) and reach Kacheguda at 5 am on the second day.