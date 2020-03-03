 South Central Railway to run specials for Holi

By | Published: 9:54 pm

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush of passengers during Holi festival, South Central Railway is running two special trains between Secunderabad and Patna.

Accordingly, Train- 07151 Secunderabad – Patna special train will depart Secunderabad at 9.40 pm on March 7 (Saturday) and arrive Patna at 9.50 am on Monday. In the return direction, special train will depart Patna at 4.30 pm on March 11 (Wednesday) and arrive Secunderabad at 12.40 am on Friday.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Kazipet, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Narkher, Betul, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay, Buxar and Ara stations, in both the directions.

