South Central Railway trainee convicted for cheating

Hyderabad: A special court for CBI cases on Monday sentenced South Central Railway (SCR) trainee fitter Koti Stephen Aditya to undergo simple imprisonment for five years and to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 in connection with a cheating case registered against him under Section 420 of IPC. In default of payment of fine, he will have to undergo simple imprisonment for 21 months.

The court also sentenced him to undergo three years imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 each for the offences punishable under Sections 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (Using as genuine a forged document) of IPC. In default of payment of fine, he will have to undergo simple imprisonment for 21 months each in two offences.

The court also ordered that all sentences would run concurrently, according to a press release issued here. The CBI had registered the case against Aditya after the Railways vigilance team conducted a decoy operation on May 3, 2013 and caught him while accepting Rs 20,000 as part payment from a complainant with the false promise of providing a job in the Railways.

It was further alleged that Aditya also obtained cash in a similar manner from a few more persons. In all, he took Rs 10.91 lakh from various persons promising them jobs in the Railways.