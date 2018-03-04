South Korea to send high-level officials to North Korea for talks

By | Published: 11:16 am

Seoul: South Korea’s presidential office says a 10-member government delegation is to visit North Korea this week for talks on how to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The Blue House said Sunday the delegation led by national security director Chung Eui-yong is to fly to Pyongyang on Monday for a two-day visit that includes talks with unidentified senior North Korea officials.

It said the talks would also deal with how to restart talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

The visit comes amid a rare moment of good will between the rivals stemming from the recent Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Senior North Korea officials came at the start and close of the games, and they met Moon and invited him to visit Pyongyang. They said they were willing to resume talks with Washington.