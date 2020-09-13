South Korea reports 121 new Covid-19 cases

The spike was attributed to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province. Of the new cases, 30 were Seoul residents, 27 from Gyeonggi province and 22 were imported.

Seoul, Sep 13 (IANS) South Korea reported 121 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the total number of infections to 22,176. The daily caseload has stayed below 200 for 11 straight days, but continued to grow in triple digits since August 14, reports Xinhua news agency.

The spike was attributed to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province. Of the new cases, 30 were Seoul residents, 27 from Gyeonggi province and 22 were imported.

Three new deaths took the overall death toll to 358.

The total fatality rate stood at 1.61 per cent.