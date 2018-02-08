South Zone and Railway police conduct cordon and search in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: Following information on the presence of miscreants and criminal activities in Railway stations and its surrounding areas, the South Zone police along with the Government Railway Police, Task Force and the Railway Protection Force conducted a Cordon and Search operation late night on Tuesday.

A force of 250 police personnel participated in the search in Dabeerpura, Rein Bazaar and Falaknuma railway stations. Ninety-five suspects were taken into custody, including minors and whitener addicts. Five persons against whom Non-Bailable Warrants were pending too were detained.

Among those held were Naveen and Ikramuddin alias Ikram, both alleged black magicians who had collected money from people and cheated them after promising to cure their ailments and a gang involved in illegal gas re-filling.

The operation which started around 10 pm ended around 12 am. South Zone DCP V Satyanarayana said crime was under control in the zone. During cordon and search operations, the normal public would not be put to inconvenience. Only suspects would be held and verified. If their antecedents were clean, they would be let off.

Police would be tougher on criminals and would not hesitate to impose the Preventive Detention Act on them, he said.