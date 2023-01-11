Southern Command of Indian Army rejuvenates 4 Sarovars in Hyderabad region

Published Date - 04:34 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: Under the theme “Mission Amrit Sarovars”, the Indian Army deployed in the Southern States carried out a campaign to revive and develop 75 Sarovars in various parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

In Hyderabad, four locations have been identified where the task of rejuvenation and development is in progress:

1) Gopala Pond – between Centre Mandir and Golden Palm Sports Plaza, 1 EME Centre (Bison Gate, Amherst Church Road), Secunderabad

2) Kowkoor Road, Risala Market, Secunderabad

3) AOC Centre, Secunderabad, near Mahendra Hills

4) At the periphery of 1 Trg Regt, Arty Centre, Hyderabad

The task has been undertaken by the HQ Telangana and Andhra Sub Area utilising their resources in the clearing, widening, and increasing the depth of the existing Sarovars.

In an endeavour to contribute towards Nation Building and also commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Army Day 2023, the Indian Army had undertaken this initiative. The Indian Army has also endeavoured to spread the message of “Jal Hai Toh Jeevan Hain” involving the entire community and motivating them in taking forward this initiative further.

The Southern Command of the Indian Army has identified 75 sites in different locations. The work towards this initiative is underway involving Army’s Engineer & PWD resources in conjunction with the civil administration and village panchayats. The creation of these Amrit Sarovars will also form part of the overall water harvesting scheme keeping the environmental factors in mind which will greatly assist in ameliorating the water crises of villages.