‘Southern Spice’ launches veg eatery in Abids

Hyderabad: Southern Spice chain of restaurants launched its first vegetarian restaurant ‘Southern Spice Green’ in Abids on Saturday. It was inaugurated by actors Shivathmika Rajashekar and Anand Devarakonda.

Rajashekar and Devarakonda said they were happy for Southern Spice, known for its quality and ravishing flavours, as it was now offering an exclusively vegetarian option. “We are also happy to note that unmatched wide variety of vegetarian options were made available at the restaurant, many of which are exclusive dishes created by the Southern Spice team,” they said.

Pramod P of Southern Spice Green explained that apart from having both South Indian and North Indian cuisines, Southern Spice Green would also offer all-day breakfast. “This is not just a veg component of the Southern Spice menu, but a complete new one with Thali and even Jain food made available,” he said.

