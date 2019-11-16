South’s biggest ‘goushala’ to organise Annakut celebrations in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:17 pm

Hyderabad: Satyam Shivam Sundaram Gau Nivas, located on three-acre and home to about 5,300 cows rescued from slaughterhouses, is organising a grand Annakut celebration on its premises at Peddammagadda, Gaganpahad on Sunday.

Dharam Raj Ranka of Satyam Shivam Sundaram Gau Nivas said the Annakut festival is celebrated at the beginning of each new year with a variety of food items that are offered to God. Thousands of devotees are expected to participate in the celebrations.

South India’s biggest and India’s best maintained ‘Gau Shala’ Satyam Shivam Sundaram Gau Nivas gives a new meaning to the concept of cow protection and rescued cows get a decent life and proper care and treatment. It was established by Dharam Raj Ranka, an 80-year-old with a mission to protect cows, according to a press release.

