Southwest monsoon continues to lash Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An active Southwest monsoon continued to keep the city under umbrellas, with the showers that began on Tuesday night continuing intermittently on Thursday as well.

According to the Telangana State Development and Planning Society, Asmangadh recorded the highest rainfall of 36.8 mm till 7 pm on Thursday followed by Saroornagar (26 mm), Srinagar Colony (22.5 mm) and Red Hills (22 mm). On Tuesday night, the city had received an average rainfall of 31.8 mm, which is the highest in 24 hours in this month.

The India Meteorological Department’s forecast shows that there could be cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in the city in the next two days.

Meanwhile, in Jubilee Hills few large branches of trees broke down due to heavy rain. The Traffic Police reached the spot and removed them, apart from clearing water logging points in the area.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Response Force too was busy and cleared water logging at several points. They had to face a tough time clearing the waterlogging amid heavy traffic.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police advised commuters to drive carefully, posting on social media saying that the roads were slippery. “Don’t apply sudden brakes. Reach destinations safely by following traffic rules,” they said.

