Southwest monsoon to remain active across Telangana

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: The Southwest monsoon remained active across Telangana with several places across at least 23 districts reporting rainfall of up to 62.8 mm with the Indian Meteorological Department saying the monsoon has been normal over the State on Monday. The IMD also said the State will continue to experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places over the next five days.

For the duration between Sunday and Monday mornings, the IMD said isolated placed in the districts of Nizamabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Kumram Bheem-Asifabad and Sangareddy received heavy rains ranging from 7 cm to 11 centimetres.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) which maintains 1,044 automatic weather stations (AWS) across the State, said the highest rainfall of 6.28 cm on Monday was recorded in Gannevaram mandal of Karimnagar district. Several places in Nizamabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Jagitial, Khammam, Kumram Bheem-Asifabad, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Bhadadri-Kothagudem, and Rajanna-Siricilla districts received rain ranging between 2.1 cm and 4.3 centimetres.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter