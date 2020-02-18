Sowing through drones, a unique gift to KCR

By | Published: 12:08 am 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Haritha Haram was celebrated in a novel manner at Veernapalli village in Sircilla Assembly constituency, represented by Minister for IT and Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao, on Monday.

Marking the 66th birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and following a call given by Rama Rao to celebrate the occasion by planting saplings and sowing seeds, seeding was done through drones in the village. This is first of its kind in the State.

Over 15,000 seeds were airdropped in Veernapalli. Marut Drones, a Hyderabad-based startup promoted by Prem Kumar Vislavath, was engaged for the purpose. The box for releasing seed balls was 3D-printed with the technology developed by T-Works, a Government of Telangana incubator for electronics startups. Activists of the TRS from Sircilla constituency coordinated the activity with District Forest Officer Asha, Forest Range Officer Venugopal and others.

Former TESCOB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao, MPP Malothu Bula, MPTC Santosh, ZPTC member Gugulothu Kalavathi, Veernapalli sarpanch Madugula Mallesham, local leaders Thota Agaiah, Gugulothu Suresh, Chand Pasha (ZP cooption member) took the lead to organise the programme.

After a call from Chandrashekhar Rao’s call that afforestation should be taken up on a large scale in barren lands and around forest areas, the TRS activists from Sircilla sought to sow the seeds in open areas.

TRS workers and students of a few schools in and around the village enthusiastically participated in the process of mixing seed with Jeevamrutham (an organic fertilizer) and soil to make seed balls. Prem Kumar said he had given them the specifications about the size of the seed balls for the drones to hold and drop them at designated places.

In fact, Marut Drones has been working on mosquito eradication and now forayed into sowing with the help of drones. Seeds of velaga, gangaravi, gummadi teak, seema chinta, raavi, and sitaphal were sown on Monday. Rama Rao complimented the novel efforts.

