Sowjanya-Risaka pair clinches doubles title in Tennis tournament

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Sowjanya Bavisetty and Delhi’s Risika Sunkara outclassed Hyderabad’s Y Sai Dedeepya and Sara Yadav from Madhya Pradesh 6-2, 6-3 in the women’s doubles final to emerge champions in the Fenesta Open National tennis tournament at RK Khanna Stadium, New Delhi on Friday.

Sara Yadav, who was appearing in her third consecutive final and Dedeepya who was playing her second doubles final in the tournament, lost momentum in the summit clash and surrendered the match in two sets.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad’s Shrivalli Rashmikaa stormed into the final of junior girls category by getting better ofMaharashtra’s eighth-seeded Prerna Vichare 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinal clash.