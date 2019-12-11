Soyam Bapu Rao meets PM

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao along with party leaders met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum seeking an airport for the district in addition to several other demands. He also invited PM to visit Basara Gnana Saraswathi temple.

According to a statement, the MP included Cement factory, Tribal University at Utnoor, Medical College at Asifabad, Armoor to Adilabad Railway Line, Airport at Adilabad, Rs 280 crores Development fund, Central Schools at Adilabad and Nirmal, Textile Parks at Mudhole and Adilabad and to remove Lambadas from ST list.

